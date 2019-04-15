LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Amajah Johnson and Errol Reid, Jr.: of York, April 13, a daughter.

Miriam (Mamdouh) Barsom and Ashraf Tobia: of Dover, April 14, a daughter.

Danielle (Myers) and Christopher Kuhn: of York, April 15, a daughter.

 

