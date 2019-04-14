A minor house fire caused about $10,000 in damage, mostly due to smoke, and displaced a family of six Sunday afternoon in York City.

The York City Fire Department responded shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, to the 600 block of South Pershing Avenue.

Crews made quick work of the fire, which started at the back of the house near an outside door, and had it extinguished within three minutes after arriving, said Chief Chad Deardorff.

There were no injuries, but the family of two adults, four children and one dog had to leave their home for the time being. The Red Cross is providing food, shelter and clothing, said Lisa Landis, spokeswoman for the Red Cross.

Deardorff said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

More: Police: Suspect used gasoline to light Bible on fire, left it on steps of Glen Rock church

More: Firefighters spot blaze near Fawn Twp. body shop

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/04/14/york-city-family-displaced-after-house-fire-sunday-afternoon/3468863002/