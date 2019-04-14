PHOTOS: Fire damages S. Pershing Ave. home
Firefighters quickly doused a blaze in a home in the 600 block of S. Pershing Ave., Sunday, April 14, 2019. The fire was contained to a first floor laundry room. John A. Pavoncello photo
A boy holds the family doge while watching firefighters clear his home in the 600 block of S. Pershing Ave. of smoke after a small fire, Sunday, April 14, 2019. The fire was contained to a first floor laundry room. John A. Pavoncello photo
    A minor house fire caused about $10,000 in damage, mostly due to smoke, and displaced a family of six Sunday afternoon in York City.

    The York City Fire Department responded shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, to the 600 block of South Pershing Avenue.

    Crews made quick work of the fire, which started at the back of the house near an outside door, and had it extinguished within three minutes after arriving, said Chief Chad Deardorff.

    There were no injuries, but the family of two adults, four children and one dog had to leave their home for the time being. The Red Cross is providing food, shelter and clothing, said Lisa Landis, spokeswoman for the Red Cross. 

    Deardorff said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

