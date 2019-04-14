Southern Regional Police are investigating an incident in which someone reportedly used gasoline to set a Bible on fire on the outside steps of Trinity United Church of Christ in Glen Rock on Friday, April 12.

Police and the Glen Rock Fire Department were dispatched to the church at 27 Manchester St., Glen Rock, around 9:20 p.m. Friday. They found several small fires on the outside steps, police said in a news release Sunday.

With information provided by a witness, police said they identified and questioned a person of interest who admitted lighting the fires.

The investigation is ongoing, and the person who admitted to starting the fires will be charged, police said.

