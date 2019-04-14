DUI logo (Photo: Submitted)

Police will be holding sobriety checkpoints and roving DUI patrols across York County through the end of April, which is Alcohol Awareness Month nationwide, according to the Center for Traffic Safety.

The Center for Traffic Safety is based in York County but also covers Adams, Lancaster and Lebanon counties, and its programs are funded through federal grants administered via the state Department of Transportation

Barbara L. Zortman, director of the Center for Traffic Safety, said officers from municipal police departments across the county will set up the checkpoints and roving DUI patrols in areas proven to have high incidences of impaired driving.

"When you see law enforcement on a roadway conducting a sobriety checkpoint, you can be sure that it's because we have data to support that that is a high incidence roadway," she said.

All municipal police departments are reimbursed through the Center for Traffic Safety for any overtime incurred by officers during checkpoints and roving patrols.

