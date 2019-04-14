An Adams County woman was transported to York Hospital and later died after being injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, the York County Coroner's Office announced Sunday.

Connie Parr, 62, of White Pine Drive in Franklin Township, Adams County, was thrown from her car in the crash, which occurred about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, in the 6400 block of Chambersburg Road in Franklin Township, the coroner's office announced.

Parr died at York Hospital just before 9 p.m. Saturday. The cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma, and the manner was accidental, according to the coroner's office.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Gettysburg, Parr was traveling east on Chambersburg Road, which is also Route 30, when she lost control of her SUV for an unknown reason and drove off the south side of the road.

The rear end of the SUV hit a tree, and Parr was thrown from the vehicle, police said. The SUV then hit an embankment and rolled across the roadway, coming to rest on the north side of Route 30.

State police are investigating.

