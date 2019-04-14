Births for Monday, April 15
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Ivey (Nugent) and Lance Brubaker: of Wrightsville, April 9, a son.
Elizabeth (Zortman) and Nathaniel Lauer: of York, April 10, a daughter.
Michelle and Justin Heltzel: of Spring Grove, April 11, a son.
Jennifer (Moore) and Daniel Rodgers: of York, April 11, a daughter.
Courtney (Rohrbaugh) and Jacob Rey: of Shrewsbury, April 11, a daughter.
Stephanie (Miller) and Christopher Briggs: of York, April 11, a daughter.
Mercedes (Lane) and Richard Cooper: of Dallastown, April 12, a daughter.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/04/14/births-monday-april-15/3467749002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.