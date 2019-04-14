LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Ivey (Nugent) and Lance Brubaker: of Wrightsville, April 9, a son.

Elizabeth (Zortman) and Nathaniel Lauer: of York, April 10, a daughter.

Michelle and Justin Heltzel: of Spring Grove, April 11, a son.

Jennifer (Moore) and Daniel Rodgers: of York, April 11, a daughter.

Courtney (Rohrbaugh) and Jacob Rey: of Shrewsbury, April 11, a daughter.

Stephanie (Miller) and Christopher Briggs: of York, April 11, a daughter.

Mercedes (Lane) and Richard Cooper: of Dallastown, April 12, a daughter.

