York Giving Helping Hands, a grassroots effort that began in July, continues to feed, clothe and love York City's homeless.

Members of The York Dispatch staff won four awards in the 2018 Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association's annual Keystone Awards.

The combined efforts of Dispatch staff earned a first place for breaking news for its reporting on two York City firefighters killed in a building collapse.

PHOTOS: Weaver Piano building collapse one year later
York City Firefighter Zachary Anthony
York City Firefighter Zachary Anthony
York City Firefighter Zachary Anthony, 29, was killed
York City Firefighter Zachary Anthony, 29, was killed in the line of duty when a wall collapsed on him March 22, 2018.
York City Firefighter Ivan Flanscha
York City Firefighter Ivan Flanscha
York City Firefighter Ivan Flanscha was killed in the
York City Firefighter Ivan Flanscha was killed in the line of duty when part of a building collapsed on him March 22, 2018.
Firefighters battle a three-alarm blaze at the former
Firefighters battle a three-alarm blaze at the former Weaver Piano building on N. Broad Street in York, Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
Firefighters battle a three-alarm blaze at the former
Firefighters battle a three-alarm blaze at the former Weaver Piano building on N. Broad Street in York, Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
Firefighters work amidst the smoldering skeleton of
Firefighters work amidst the smoldering skeleton of the former Weaver Piano Co. building on North Broad Street in York City, Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Firefighters work on remaining hot spots in the smoldering
Firefighters work on remaining hot spots in the smoldering reckage of the former Weaver Piano Co. building on North Broad Street in York City, Thursday, March 22, 2018.
From left, York City Fire Dept. Deputy Chief Chad Deardorff,
From left, York City Fire Dept. Deputy Chief Chad Deardorff, Asst. Chief Greg Altland and Fire Chief David Michaels confer as nvestigation is underway amidst the smoldering skeleton of the former Weaver Piano Co. building on North Broad Street in York City, Thursday, March 22, 2018. The fire began Wednesday afternoon, in the midst of Winter Storm Toby.
Firefighters work on remaining hot spots in the smoldering
Firefighters work on remaining hot spots in the smoldering reckage of the former Weaver Piano Co. building on North Broad Street in York City, Thursday, March 22, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Firefighters work on remaining hot spots in the smoldering
Firefighters work on remaining hot spots in the smoldering reckage of the former Weaver Piano Co. building on North Broad Street in York City, Thursday, March 22, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Firefighters work on remaining hot spots in the smoldering
Firefighters work on remaining hot spots in the smoldering reckage of the former Weaver Piano Co. building on North Broad Street in York City, Thursday, March 22, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Firefighters work on remaining hot spots in the smoldering
Firefighters work on remaining hot spots in the smoldering reckage of the former Weaver Piano Co. building on North Broad Street in York City, Thursday, March 22, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Emergency crews are still on the scene of a blaze at
Emergency crews are still on the scene of a blaze at the former Weaver Organ & Piano Co. building on N. Broad Street, Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Firefighters battle a three-alarm fire at the former
Firefighters battle a three-alarm fire at the former Weaver Piano Co. building on North Broad Street in York City, Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
Emergency crews are still on the scene of a blaze at
Emergency crews are still on the scene of a blaze at the former Weaver Organ & Piano Co. building on N. Broad Street, Thursday, March 22, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network, also known
Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network, also known as S.P.I.N. holds a vigil in honor of fallen York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony at Alexander D. Goode Elementary School in York City, Saturday, March 24, 2018. About 200 community members were in attendance.
Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network, also known
Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network, also known as S.P.I.N. holds a vigil in honor of fallen York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony at Alexander D. Goode Elementary School in York City, Saturday, March 24, 2018. About 200 community members were in attendance. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York City Goodwill Fire Company Firefighter and President
York City Goodwill Fire Company Firefighter and President Bill Duke, left, and Brian Witmer with York City Vigilant Fire Comany post two United States flags, for fallen York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony at the site of the fatal structure collapse that took their lives, as Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network, also known as S.P.I.N. holds a vigil in their honor at Alexander D. Goode Elementary School in York City, Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network, also known
Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network, also known as S.P.I.N. holds a vigil in honor of fallen York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony at Alexander D. Goode Elementary School in York City, Saturday, March 24, 2018. About 200 community members were in attendance. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Dover Township Volunteer Fire Department firefighters
Dover Township Volunteer Fire Department firefighters pay their respects as the funeral procession for York City firefighter Ivan Flanscha rolls through Continental Square in York City, Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network, also known
Southern Pennsylvania Incident Network, also known as S.P.I.N. holds a vigil in honor of fallen York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony at Alexander D. Goode Elementary School in York City, Saturday, March 24, 2018. About 200 community members were in attendance. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
A York City firefighter lowers a U.S. flag to half
A York City firefighter lowers a U.S. flag to half mast at York City's Fire Station 9, also known as the Lincoln station, on Thursday, March 22, 2018. Four firefighters were trapped in a structure collapse earlier in the day, and two were killed.
Wind lifts the United States flag, which flies at half-staff
Wind lifts the United States flag, which flies at half-staff in honor of York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and 29-year-old Zachary Anthony, outside York City Hall in York City, Friday, March 23, 2018.
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018.
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York
Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life for York City fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Gov. Tom Wolf, right, presents Casey Flanscha with
Gov. Tom Wolf, right, presents Casey Flanscha with a flag during the public memorial service for her husband, Ivan Flanscha, 50, and his fellow York City firefighter Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Flanscha and Anthony were both killed in the line of duty while still fighting hot spots in the Weaver Piano Co. building that had burned the day before.
Gov. Tom Wolf, right, presents Brooke Hoffman with
Gov. Tom Wolf, right, presents Brooke Hoffman with a flag during the public memorial service for her husband, Zachary Anthony, 29, and his fellow York City firefighter Ivan Flanscha, 50, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. Flanscha and Anthony were both killed in the line of duty while still fighting hot spots in the Weaver Piano Co. building that had burned the day before.
Casey Flanscha, left, pauses after speaking about her
Casey Flanscha, left, pauses after speaking about her husband Ivan Flanscha during a public memorial service for he and fellow fallen York City firefighter Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. The firefighters were killed in the line of duty on March 22.
Brenda Mooney, left, and Casey Flanscha share fond
Brenda Mooney, left, and Casey Flanscha share fond memories of Ivan Flanscha, their brother and husband, respectively, during a public memorial service for the fallen York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zachary Anthony, 29, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. The firefighters were killed in the line of duty on March 22.
Sam Anthony speaks of his brother, Zachary Anthony,
Sam Anthony speaks of his brother, Zachary Anthony, during Our Fallen Brothers - A Celebration of Life public memorial service for York City fallen firefighters Zachary Anthony, 29, and Ivan Flanscha, 50, at Memorial Hall at the York County Fairgrounds in York City, Wednesday, March 28, 2018.
Fullscreen
Four York County first responders, U.S. Marshal Deputy Christopher Hill, York City Firefighters Zachary Anthony and Ivan Flanscha, and York City Police Officer Alex Sable were among those honored during the annual Court of Valor and Safekeepers Shrine Ceremony at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Four York County first responders, U.S. Marshal Deputy Christopher Hill, York City Firefighters Zachary Anthony and Ivan Flanscha, and York City Police Officer Alex Sable were among those honored during the annual Court of Valor and Safekeepers Shrine Ceremony at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.
Fullscreen
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich and Fire Chief David
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich and Fire Chief David Michaels displayed one of the plaques presented in honor of fallen fighters Ivan Flanscha, 50, and Zach Anthony, 29, outside of Station 99-1, the firefighters' home station. The firefighters were killed in the partial collapse of the former Weaver Organ & Piano Co. building on March 22.
Fullscreen
The Fire Chief's & Fire Fighters' Association of York
The Fire Chief's & Fire Fighters' Association of York County opened their monthly meeting with a special presentation to Chief David Michaels and Deputy Chief Chad Deardorff, Monday, April 16, 2018. Retired Deputy Chief Richard Halpin presented, on behalf of the Board of Governors, the American flag that was flying over the York County Fire School on March 22 when firefighters Zach Anthony and Ivan Flanscha died in the line of duty. The flag continued to fly at half-mast over the school until FF. Anthony's funeral, after which it was retired.
Fullscreen
Michael Brothers, of Spring Garden, painted a picture
Michael Brothers, of Spring Garden, painted a picture of Laurel Firehouse, where fallen firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony once worked. Proceeds from the sale of the painting will go to their families.
    "That was a really tough time here," said Dispatch Editor Pat DeLany. "It's part of our community, we live here too. Sometimes stories are heartwarming, sometimes they really are just kind of crushing, that was the case of the firefighter deaths in March. But our staff handled it like pros." 

    Politics and investigative reporter Logan Hullinger won first place in the award's new diversity category for a collection of five stories including one on York County's Latino population's rates of unemployment, a story about immigrants calling for more support in York City, one on a Latino voting rally, one reporting a lack of government representation for the York City Latino community and another on the police department's demographics. 

    Photographer Dawn Sagert's video on a local organization serving the homeless placed first in the video story category. 

    Photographer Bill Kalina won an honorable mention in the sports photo category.

    "We are proud of the work our dedicated staff does every day in the York community, and we couldn't be happier that the judges recognized the fine effort by these particular journalists in 2018," DeLany said. 

     

