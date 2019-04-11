CLOSE York Giving Helping Hands, a grassroots effort that began in July, continues to feed, clothe and love York City's homeless. York Dispatch

Members of The York Dispatch staff won four awards in the 2018 Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association's annual Keystone Awards.

The combined efforts of Dispatch staff earned a first place for breaking news for its reporting on two York City firefighters killed in a building collapse.

"That was a really tough time here," said Dispatch Editor Pat DeLany. "It's part of our community, we live here too. Sometimes stories are heartwarming, sometimes they really are just kind of crushing, that was the case of the firefighter deaths in March. But our staff handled it like pros."

Politics and investigative reporter Logan Hullinger won first place in the award's new diversity category for a collection of five stories including one on York County's Latino population's rates of unemployment, a story about immigrants calling for more support in York City, one on a Latino voting rally, one reporting a lack of government representation for the York City Latino community and another on the police department's demographics.

Photographer Dawn Sagert's video on a local organization serving the homeless placed first in the video story category.

Photographer Bill Kalina won an honorable mention in the sports photo category.

Buy Photo Everett Sachs, 9, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, photographs riders during the 14th Annual YWCA York Y-Tri at Lake Redman Sunday, June 24, 2018. Everett, whose family was visiting in Baltimore, was waiting to get a photo of his older brothers competing in the race. Competitors completed a 500-yard swim, 15-mile bike ride and 5K run during the event. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

"We are proud of the work our dedicated staff does every day in the York community, and we couldn't be happier that the judges recognized the fine effort by these particular journalists in 2018," DeLany said.

