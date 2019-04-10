(Photo: Dawn J. Sagert — dsagert@yorkdispatch.com)

White Rose Bar & Grill — a familiar downtown York City mainstay bearing the city's signature symbol — is extending its reach to the county with a second location.

White Rose at Bridgewater opened Monday, April 8, overlooking the Bridgewater Golf Club, at 601 Chestnut Hill Road, in York Township.

Co-owners Jeremiah Anderson and Tom Sibel, of White Rose Restaurant Group, opened the second location in collaboration with minority partner and corporate executive chef Shawn Conway.

"A lot of blood sweat and tears" went into the project, said general manager Sumalee "Lily" Barnes, adding that the White Rose "downtown family" came out on Monday and gave a lot of positive feedback.

The roughly 11,000-square-foot space seats 290 — with about 70 seats on an outdoor patio — and parking spots for about 265 people.

Anderson and Sibel had been looking to expand for five to six years, first eyeing locations such as the West Manchester Town Center before they were approached by Keystone Custom Homes about collaborating with the golf course.

The Lancaster County- based builder — which serves 13 counties throughout the state — is working on a development surrounding the golf course.

Bridgewater Golf Club opened last June, after repairs and renovations to transform an existing 18-hole course to a nine-hole course — the third golf revitalization project for the club's PGA Head Golf Professional Daniel Baker.

The new course has a "Full Swing Simulator" and indoor putting green, and with the addition of the restaurant, Baker hopes to soon incorporate deals such as "wine and nine" or "nine and dine."

"It’s gonna be a great marriage really," Baker said, referring to the food-and-golf combo.

Customers can stop in as early as 7 a.m. for a game of golf — $22, or $20 for seniors (including a cart) Monday through Friday.

"They can enjoy a lunch on the deck looking over the ninth hole," he said.

The design is meant to be a nod to the group's other restaurants — the original White Rose and Rockfish Public House, both in downtown York City.

A vestibule entrance is a throwback to White Rose, with stone fixtures that match the ones at the front bar at the Beaver Street location, Barnes said, and Bridgewater's corrugated metal walls that reflect the industrial look in Rockfish.

But it also has elements that set it apart, such as 15 chandeliers from different consignment shops across the East Coast, colorful walls and ceilings, a fresh take on lighting and a roofed deck with independent garage door curtains that open and close.

Its menu incorporates favorites from both locations — White Rose standards such as the crab pretzel and tacos from Rockfish — and new items such as flatbreads.

The menu also features half or full salad portions, chicken or beef burgers, sandwiches, soups, seafood, bar appetizers such as fried cheese curds, peel-and-eat shrimp, pasta and Hereford steaks (or beef sliders.)

Perhaps the most notable change is the new fully automated arcade, featuring skill and first-person shooter games, favorites such as Jurassic Park and Halo and basketball and skeeball for redeemable prizes.

Hours for the restaurant are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for dining, with extended bar hours until midnight. Barnes said there will be more to come, including a White Rose signature happy hour and weekend brunch buffet this summer.

Another new feature is an open-kitchen concept, where guests can see exactly what goes into preparing their meal.

"People are really into the reality TV part of what goes into a kitchen," Anderson said, so he wanted to give them a look into how their food is processed and encourage transparency.

It has something for everyone, Barnes said, including patrons who want the downtown experience without venturing into the city.

"If you’re looking for it, we probably have it here," Barnes said. "It doesn’t matter whether you’re five or 99."

