An eight-minute video produced by AB Sketches shows the process and plans for upcoming renovations at the Yorktowne Hotel.

In the early days of the York County Industrial Development Authority's plan to renovate the Yorktowne Hotel, the reported estimated cost was $20 million. But the scope of the project has changed significantly since then and the project is expected to cost $40 million.

The IDA initially planned to sell the top two floors of the building to a developer for $1 million to $2 million, but after learning from hospitality consultants that they would need at least 123 rooms in order to attract a national hotel chain to the project, the authority changed course.

"Having less than that compromised our ability to advertise this as a type of property that could be nationally flagged as a full-service hotel," said Jack Kay, chairman of the development authority.

Instead of seeing $1 million to $2 million in revenue, the authority will spend about $5 million to renovate the top floors.

Regional businesses and corporations told the authority they have contracts with specific national hotel chains for business travel that determine where the businesses put up out-of-town clientele or associates, and Kay said the authority wanted to attract those businesses as customers.

PHOTOS: Behind the scenes at the Yorktowne Hotel
A view of York City is shown from the rooftop of The
A view of York City is shown from the rooftop of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Suite 812 is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel is shown
Suite 812 is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The view from a window in suite 710 is shown in The
The view from a window in suite 710 is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Suite 812 is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel is shown
Suite 812 is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa.
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The OffCenter Grill is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel
The OffCenter Grill is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The formal dining room is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel
The formal dining room is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa.
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Salon & Spa is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown
Salon & Spa is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Salon & Spa is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown
Salon & Spa is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Hotel General Manager Rick Cunningham talks about the
Hotel General Manager Rick Cunningham talks about the lending library in the lobby of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
General Manager Rick Cunningham talks about the laminated
General Manager Rick Cunningham talks about the laminated copies of the original newspaper published on the day the hotel opened at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Hotel General Manager Rick Cunningham holds the elevators
Hotel General Manager Rick Cunningham holds the elevators at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
A piano dating back to 1896, from France, is shown
A piano dating back to 1896, from France, is shown in the lobby of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The elevators are shown in the lobby at The Yorktowne
The elevators are shown in the lobby at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The goat, used as a mascot while the city of York raised
The goat, used as a mascot while the city of York raised funds for the original building of the hotel, is on display in the lobby of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Room prices dating back to 1925 are displayed at The
Room prices dating back to 1925 are displayed at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
A list of historical figures who have stayed at the
A list of historical figures who have stayed at the hotel is shown in one of the elevators at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
A list of famous public figures who have stayed at
A list of famous public figures who have stayed at the hotel is shown in one of the elevators at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
A meat locker is shown in the basement of The Yorktowne
A meat locker is shown in the basement of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
A photogrpah of a dinner party held in the Colonial
A photogrpah of a dinner party held in the Colonial room is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The Colonial Room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in
The Colonial Room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa.
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa.
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The boiler room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in
The boiler room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The boiler room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in
The boiler room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The boiler room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in
The boiler room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa.
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The boiler room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in
The boiler room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The door to a room noted on historic hotel plans as
The door to a room noted on historic hotel plans as a race segregated locker room is shown through the laundry room doors of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Vice President of Community Affairs Blanda Nace, of
Vice President of Community Affairs Blanda Nace, of York County Alliance, talks about a machine used for large amounts of ironing in the laundry area of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The engine room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in
The engine room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa.
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Suite 710 is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown
Suite 710 is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Suite 710 is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown
Suite 710 is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general
The apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
A view of York City is shown from the rooftop of The
A view of York City is shown from the rooftop of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
An outdoor light is shown on the roof outside of the
An outdoor light is shown on the roof outside of the apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
A view of York City is shown from the rooftop of The
A view of York City is shown from the rooftop of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa.
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The doorway into the apartment which once housed the
The doorway into the apartment which once housed the hotel's general manager is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa.
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
A conference room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in
A conference room is shown in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa.
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa.
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
Vice President of Community Affairs Blanda Nace, of
Vice President of Community Affairs Blanda Nace, of York County Alliance, shows how wooden panels conceal the lobby bar area of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The OffCenter Grill is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel
The OffCenter Grill is shown at The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The lobby of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York,
The lobby of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
A view of East Market Street is shown from the OffCenter
A view of East Market Street is shown from the OffCenter Grill located in The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
A piano dating back to 1896, from France, is shown
A piano dating back to 1896, from France, is shown in the lobby of The Yorktowne Hotel in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa.
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa.
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa.
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York, Pa. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York on Friday,
The Yorktowne Hotel is shown in downtown York on Friday, Jan. 8, 2016. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
The Yorktowne Hotel is scheduled to close Nov. 6 for
The Yorktowne Hotel is scheduled to close Nov. 6 for renovation. (Dawn J. Sagert - The York Dispatch) The York Dispatch
    When the hotel reopens in summer 2020, it will be part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Kay announced in May.

    But it wasn't only the extra room renovations that drove up costs. 

    Contractors found asbestos in materials throughout the building, from insulation and window caulk to floor tiles, according to reports by the state Department of Environmental Protection.

    "We literally won’t know until we go in and test and open up walls and do demolition and see what we find," Kay said.

    There was also a significant amount of lead throughout the building, Kay said.

    Blanda Nace, former project manager for the YCIDA and a candidate for York County commissioner, said the estimated hotel renovation cost was more than $20 million "from the very beginning," and the project was always evolving.

    "You don’t know the price until you get the bids from the contractors, so everything’s always been estimates based on what the current design was," Nace said.

    Kay said there were also "soft costs" not included in the construction estimate.

    To start, the authority paid $1.8 million to buy the hotel in December 2015, according to county property records, and incurred a $540,000 loss operating the hotel for 10 months before shutting it down in late 2016 to begin renovations.

    Other additional costs include, but are not limited to, engineering, consulting and permitting fees, Kay said.

    Nancy Barry, Right to Know officer for the development authority and chief financial officer for the York County Economic Alliance, did not respond to requests for a more detailed account of the remaining costs.

    Original estimates: In a 2015 Round 1A application for a Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant through the state, the development authority estimated construction costs at the historic hotel would total about $17.2 million to $22.2 million.

    The breakdown of the estimate in the grant application is as follows:

    - $2.2 million for demolition of the 1957 addition and an old parking garage

    - $4 million for mechanical upgrades

    - $11 million to $16 million for room renovations

    - No estimate given for partial demolition of unused space at Zion Lutheran Church

    The state awarded a $10 million grant to the authority for the renovation.

    The development authority still needs to raise $7 million, part of the $40 million estimate, to fund remaining project costs, Kay said.

    As much as half of that $7 million could be covered by new market tax credits and historic tax credits, he added.

    Governor's response: The governor's Office of Budget administers the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

    It's not a problem if the development authority spends more than it originally estimated in its RACP grant application, said JJ Abbott, spokesman for Gov. Tom Wolf's office.

    A problem would only arise if the development authority, or any other RACP funding recipient, were to spend less than the original estimate, Abbott said.

    The RACP program provides reimbursement grants only.

    The York Dispatch has submitted public information requests to the state Office of the Budget for grant compliance reports, reimbursement requests and other records related to development authority's RACP grant, and is waiting for a response.

    Project leaders are now saying that the idea of "doubled costs" is misleading.

    But no one from the YCIDA has requested a correction or clarification regarding any reports in The York Dispatch about ballooning expenses. Kay said they preferred not to bring more attention to the reports.

    "That’s a judgment call," he said, "and perhaps we erred."

