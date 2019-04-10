Local obituaries for Wednesday, April 10
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
A., Lytle
Druck, Constance
Fleming, Daryl
Herrmann, Alice
Knudsen, Harold
Knudson, Audrey
Melenez, Justa
Miller, Donald
Miller, Mary
Smith, Milton
Stein, Barry
Witham, Timothy
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/04/10/local-obituaries-wednesday-april-10/3415650002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.