Births for Thursday, April 11
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Kimberley and Joshua Shue: of York, April 8, a daughter.
Lauren (White) and David Birthmire, Jr.: of Hanover, April 8, a daughter.
Kierston (Williams) and Kyle Brown: of Hanover, April 8, a son.
Susan (Crider) and Mark Agerholm: of Manchester, April 8, a son.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/04/10/births-thursday-april-11/3427989002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.