Local obituaries for Tuesday, April 9
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Ambrosius, Donald
Bankert, Clyde
Campbell, Vera
Fleming, Daryl
Fogle, Gary
Poff, Edna
Robertson, Samantha
Smith, Blair
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/04/09/local-obituaries-tuesday-april-9/3404760002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.