Local obituaries for Monday, April 8
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Austin, Thomas
Breeden, Robert
Fleming, Daryl
Fogle, Gary
Koons, Ruth
Kopp, Thurman
LaNoue, Kathryn
Lowery, Ryan
O'Brennan, Mark
Poff, Edna
Sauder, Harry
Sharp, Daniel
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/04/08/local-obituaries-monday-april-8/3394782002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.