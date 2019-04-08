Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Births for Tuesday, April 9
Births for Tuesday, April 9
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Births for Tuesday, April 9
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Lauren (Howe) and Luke Smeltzer: of York, April 6, a son.
Colleen (Kelly) and Derek Hartlove: of Stewartstown, April 6, a son.
Beth (Molesworth) and Will Toon: of Boiling Springs, April 8, a daughter.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/04/08/births-tuesday-april-9/3404693002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.