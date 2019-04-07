LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Heather (Mego) and Brady Poteet: of Brogue, April 3, a son.

Lindsay (Deneen) and Nathan Keller: of Manchester, April 3, a son.

Lauren (Boyer) and Nicholas Ebersole: of Stewartstown, April 4, a son.

Katheline Padua Sanchez and Jonathan Mercado Burgos: of York, April 4, a son.

Celia Rojas and Antoine Beard: of York City, April 4, a daughter.

Meagan Axe and Brandon Monaco: of York, April 4, a daughter.

Micaela (Forry) and Steven Miller: of Manchester, April 4, a son.

Brittany Ankers and Justin Blake: of Red Lion, April 4, a son.

Heather Rhein and William Turner: of York, April 6, a daughter.

