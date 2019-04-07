Births for Monday, April 8
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Heather (Mego) and Brady Poteet: of Brogue, April 3, a son.
Lindsay (Deneen) and Nathan Keller: of Manchester, April 3, a son.
Lauren (Boyer) and Nicholas Ebersole: of Stewartstown, April 4, a son.
Katheline Padua Sanchez and Jonathan Mercado Burgos: of York, April 4, a son.
Celia Rojas and Antoine Beard: of York City, April 4, a daughter.
Meagan Axe and Brandon Monaco: of York, April 4, a daughter.
Micaela (Forry) and Steven Miller: of Manchester, April 4, a son.
Brittany Ankers and Justin Blake: of Red Lion, April 4, a son.
Heather Rhein and William Turner: of York, April 6, a daughter.
