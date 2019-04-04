LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.

Amspacher, Laura

Cap, Louis

Edleblute, Dennis

Fogle, Gary

Harman, Jacqueline

Hineline, Wilmer

Hivner, Greg

Lese, Eileen

Shirey, Gail

Wilhelm, Daryl

Ziegler, Curtis

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/04/04/local-obituaries-thursday-april-4/3356720002/