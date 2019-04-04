LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Delilah Chacon: of Red Lion, March 29, a son.

Nicole Haines and Brenden McFarland: of Dallastown, April 3, a daughter.

 

 

