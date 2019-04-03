Births for Thursday, April 4
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Audrey Taylor and Anthony Rivers: of York March 30, a son.
Alexsandra Valentin and Luis Reveron-Cruz: of York, April 1, a daughter.
Jennifer (Greathouse) and Mason Dunne: of York, April 2, a son.
Megan (Garner) and Keith Miller: of Dover, April 3, a daughter.
