Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Audrey Taylor and Anthony Rivers: of York March 30, a son.

Alexsandra Valentin and Luis Reveron-Cruz: of York, April 1, a daughter.

Jennifer (Greathouse) and Mason Dunne: of York, April 2, a son.

Megan (Garner) and Keith Miller: of Dover, April 3, a daughter.

 

