A postal vehicle passes the York County Prison Friday, March 15, 2019. The ACLU of Pennsylvania has alleged that York County Prison is violating inmates' rights with its mail policy.

York County has reached a tentative agreement with the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania that could overhaul how its jail handles legal mail and stave off a lawsuit, according to an ACLU attorney.

York County has agreed to discontinue its practice of copying mail addressed to inmates from their legal counsel, said ACLU attorney Sara Rose.

"At this point, based on their representations, we don't plan on filing a lawsuit," Rose said Wednesday. "Of course, we will have to wait and see how that pans out."

This past year, state Department of Corrections officials implemented a sweeping legal mail policy — which York County mirrored — that saw original drafts opened and copied by staff. The move was in response to several reported illnesses among prison staff, leading state officials to believe some mail was soaked in drugs.

The ACLU argued both the state and York County policy violated attorney-client privilege and inmates' constitutional rights. The ACLU settled its legal case with the state earlier this year, which included significant changes to mail policy at DOC facilities.

The pending agreement would mean similar reforms at York County prison.

"Staff will no longer be copying legal mail and will open legal mail in the physical presence of the inmate," Rose said.

It's likely that the proposed overhaul would require approval from York County's Prison Board.

