Local obituaries for Tuesday, April 2
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Aldinger, Owen
Ausherman, Thomas
Duncan, William
Everard, John
Giuffrida, Stephen
Klinedinst, Phyllis
Kober, Ruth
Leone, Anthony
Mager, Daniel
Porreca, Thomas
Rice, Richard
Sullivan, Judith
Thoman, Janet
Zeigler, Jamie
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/04/02/local-obituaries-tuesday-april-2/3336062002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.