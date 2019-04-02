Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Erika Smith and Jay-Twan Le'man: of York, March 29, a daughter.

Rachel Pittman and Gregory Giannaccini: of Stewartstown, March 31, a daughter.

Crystal (Topper) and Beau Gebhart: of New Oxford, April 1, a son.

Nikki (Herb) and Ryan Lehr: of New Oxford, April 1, a daughter.

Kristi (Snyder) and Heath Manalli: of York, April 1, a son.

