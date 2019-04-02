Births for Wednesday, April 3
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Erika Smith and Jay-Twan Le'man: of York, March 29, a daughter.
Rachel Pittman and Gregory Giannaccini: of Stewartstown, March 31, a daughter.
Crystal (Topper) and Beau Gebhart: of New Oxford, April 1, a son.
Nikki (Herb) and Ryan Lehr: of New Oxford, April 1, a daughter.
Kristi (Snyder) and Heath Manalli: of York, April 1, a son.
