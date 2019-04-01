LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.

Ervin, Edward

Harris, Bridgett

Keeports, Shirley

Lefever, Glenn

Leffler, Woodrow

Mager, Daniel

Marchiano, Linda

McComas, Teresa

Myers, Ronald

Saylor, Doris

Zeigler, Jamie

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/04/01/local-obituaries-monday-april-1/3325872002/