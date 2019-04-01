Births for Tuesday, April 2
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Katie (Nolan) and Michael Tanner: of Felton, March 29, a daughter.
Jessica and Drew Border: of Dover, March 30, a daughter.
Jessica (Border) and Coty Skeens: of East Berlin, March 30, a daughter.
Stephany Feiser and Mathew Bair: of York, March 30, a son.
Jasmine (Harbold) and Steven Trimmer: of Red Lion, March 31, a daughter.
