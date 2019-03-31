DUI logo (Photo: Submitted)

State police arrested 11 people during a DUI checkpoint in York County on March 15, according to a March 30 news release.

Police set up the checkpoint at the Interstate 83 Business loop. Of the 11 people arrested for driving under the influence, police found five were in possession of drugs, and five people who weren't driving were also had drugs in their possession. One of them had a large amount of marijuana and crack cocaine packaged for sale.

Police also cited one minor for underage drinking and released him to his parents.

Officers from the York Area Regional Police, Southern Regional Police and the York County Sheriff's Department assisted, along with members of the Loganville Fire Co. and Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Driver flees: On March 17, state police were conducting another DUI checkpoint in Springettsbury Township when officers spotted a vehicle with an equipment violation. They tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver pulled into a dead end street and then got out and ran away.

State police and Springettsbury Township police soon found the man hiding under a parked car, after which he tried run away again, police said.

They identified the man as John Anthony Woods Jr. of York City. Police said he was under the influence of a controlled substance and that there was another active warrant for Woods' arrest.

