A Perry County woman was arraigned Friday morning before Common Pleas Judge Michael E. Bortner on charges of criminal mischief related to property damage at a Fairview Township hotel in January.

Fairview Township police said they arrested Hunter R. Mehalick, 20, of Marysville, on Feb. 22, saying she and another person "completely destroyed" a room at a hotel off of Lewisberry Road in the township.

Police said the incident occurred on Jan. 24.

Court documents for Mehalick list two co-defendants whose cases were consolidated with Mehalick's: Tyler A. Sands, 19, of Carlisle, Cumberland County; and William G. Bryan, 21, of Carroll Township, Perry County.

Mehalick is being represented by public defender Eric Wayne White, according to court documents. Sands is being represented by George H. Matangos. Bryan did not have an attorney listed.

