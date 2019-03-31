Births for Monday, April 1
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Yania Goris and Alberto Espinosa: of York, March 28, a daughter.
Sarah (Slat) and Patrick McShane: of Mount Wolf, March 28, a daughter.
Grace (Costella) and Matthew Bankert: of Seven Valleys, March 28, a son.
Amanda Klosowski and Charles Bingham, Jr.: of Dover, March 28, a daughter.
Naja Hoover and Ephriam Baker, Jr.: of York, March 28, a daughter.
Lindsey (Taylor) and Nick Campbell: of Red Lion, March 29, a daughter.
Allison (Updike) and Brett Rosengrant: of York, March 29, a daughter.
Beth and Heath Trout: of Dover, March 29, a son.
Megan (Dettinger) and Andrew Jamison: of Felton, March 29, a son.
