Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Yania Goris and Alberto Espinosa: of York, March 28, a daughter.

Sarah (Slat) and Patrick McShane: of Mount Wolf, March 28, a daughter.

Grace (Costella) and Matthew Bankert: of Seven Valleys, March 28, a son.

Amanda Klosowski and Charles Bingham, Jr.: of Dover, March 28, a daughter.

Naja Hoover and Ephriam Baker, Jr.: of York, March 28, a daughter.

Lindsey (Taylor) and Nick Campbell: of Red Lion, March 29, a daughter.

Allison (Updike) and Brett Rosengrant: of York, March 29, a daughter.

Beth and Heath Trout: of Dover, March 29, a son.

Megan (Dettinger) and Andrew Jamison: of Felton, March 29, a son.

