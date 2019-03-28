Births for Friday, March 29
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Katherine (Romeo) and Shane Conaway: of York, March 23, a daughter.
Bethany and Reuben Yoder: of Dover, March 26, a daughter.
Olivia Trago and Ravon Jones: of York, March 26, a daughter.
Erin Fullenlove and Brian Danner: of York, March 27, a son.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/03/28/births-friday-march-29/3303186002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.