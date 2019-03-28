LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Katherine (Romeo) and Shane Conaway: of York, March 23, a daughter.

Bethany and Reuben Yoder: of Dover, March 26, a daughter.

Olivia Trago and Ravon Jones: of York, March 26, a daughter.

Erin Fullenlove and Brian Danner: of York, March 27, a son.

