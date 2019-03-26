Births for Wednesday, March 27
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Shamea (Jiles) and Casey Addison: of York, March 24, a son.
Samantha (Overmiller) and Shane Bortner: of Spring Grove, March 25, a son.
Ivory Ratleff and Sean Trepanier: of York, March 25, a daughter.
Jessica (Douglas) and Bradley Miller: of Glen Rock, March 25, a daughter.
