Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Shamea (Jiles) and Casey Addison: of York, March 24, a son.

Samantha (Overmiller) and Shane Bortner: of Spring Grove, March 25, a son.

Ivory Ratleff and Sean Trepanier: of York, March 25, a daughter.

Jessica (Douglas) and Bradley Miller: of Glen Rock, March 25, a daughter.

 

