Buy Photo Roadwork logo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A PennDOT contractor will resume paving the remaining 3-mile section of its $11 million I-83 project in southern York County on April 1, the department announced Monday.

The contract with Montgomery County-based H&K group to repair and resurface a 7.33-mile section of the interstate — between Route 214 and Mount Airy Road — began last May, but an abundance of rain in the summer and fall prevented completion before winter, according to a news release.

Work on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation project will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, April 1, in the southbound lanes between Exit 8 for Glen Rock and the bridge over Mount Airy Road near Exit 4 for Shrewsbury.

Drivers might see single-lane restrictions in the southbound lanes between 6 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday, between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. Fridays and between noon and 5 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, the release states.

More: PennDOT to begin repair and resurface project on stretch of I-83

More: 'I'm livid': Lawmakers seek public meeting on overdue, over-budget Mt. Rose/I-83 project

In addition to paving, crews will be installing guiderails, shoulder rumble strips, plowable pavement markers and epoxy line paint.

PennDOT warns drivers to plan for additional time or seek an alternate route. The affected section averages more than 22,500 vehicles daily.

For more information on PennDOT projects, visit projects.penndot.gov, and check updated roadway conditions on 511PA.com.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/03/25/penndot-resume-nighttime-paving-83-april-1/3270080002/