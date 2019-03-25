Births for Tuesday, March 26
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Bridget Jones and Kevin Cobb: of Dover, March 22, a daughter.
Jennifer (Hawkes) and Wolguens Charles: of Red Lion, March 22, a daughter.
Donna (Shearer) and James Thompson: of Elizabethtown, March 23, a daughter.
Olga (Turusheva) and Ryan Havanas: of York, March 24, a son.
Tara Ort and Shaun Whack: of York Haven, March 24, a daughter.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/03/25/births-tuesday-march-26/3270889002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.