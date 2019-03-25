LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Bridget Jones and Kevin Cobb: of Dover, March 22, a daughter.

Jennifer (Hawkes) and Wolguens Charles: of Red Lion, March 22, a daughter.

Donna (Shearer) and James Thompson: of Elizabethtown, March 23, a daughter.

Olga (Turusheva) and Ryan Havanas: of York, March 24, a son.

Tara Ort and Shaun Whack: of York Haven, March 24, a daughter.

