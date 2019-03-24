Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York County Coroner's Office has identified the man whose body was discovered in a York City spillway Saturday afternoon.

The body of Jason Chenowith, 29, of Baltimore County, was found around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, March 23, in the spillway along the Heritage Rail Trail near King's Mill Road in York City.

An autopsy is scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday, March 25, at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

More details will be released after the autopsy.

York City Police are investigating.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/03/24/coroner-ids-man-whose-body-found-york-city-along-heritage-rail-trail/3261639002/