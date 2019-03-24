Coroner ID's man whose body was found in York City along Heritage Rail Trail
The York County Coroner's Office has identified the man whose body was discovered in a York City spillway Saturday afternoon.
The body of Jason Chenowith, 29, of Baltimore County, was found around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, March 23, in the spillway along the Heritage Rail Trail near King's Mill Road in York City.
An autopsy is scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday, March 25, at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.
More details will be released after the autopsy.
York City Police are investigating.
