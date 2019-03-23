CLOSE Using yarn made from plastic shopping bags, a senior group creates items for the needy. William Kalina, 717-505-5449/@BillKalina

Most people would consider the task of dealing with thousands of empty plastic grocery bags a burden, not a blessing.

The Plarm People of Normandie Ridge welcome it.

The group culls the bags that clutter our pantries, kitchen nooks and landfills, and transform them into mats made with plastic yarn.

Buy Photo Normandie Ridge resident Betty Shive talks with other "Plarm People" while crocheting plastic yarn during a gathering at the residence in West Manchester Township Monday, March 18, 2019.

“We are making mats for the homeless and anyone else who needs them out of grocery bags,” organizer and Normandie Ridge resident Jinny Foor said.

She says it takes 700 bags and between 40 and 50 hours of work to make one mat. Throughout the group's five monthly meetings so, about a dozen mats have been finished. Foor says much of the work is done at a volunteer’s homes.

The 2 ½’x 6’ mats are being donated to the York’s LifePath Christian Ministries and Helping Hands.

“People have been so generous to us (donating) plastic bags,” she said.

Formerly named the “Plarm Ladies of Normandie Ridge,” the group is currently staffed by women, but membership is not limited by gender or sex.

“We changed the name just in case any men wanted to join us,” Foor said.

The group is open to all volunteers, even those without crocheting skills. Foor says there are ample tasks for those making the plarm.

The group meets at 2 p.m. on the third Monday of each month. in the Manchester Commons building at Normandie Ridge.

“It’s a social event,” she says. “We’re here until we’re ready to go home.

