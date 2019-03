FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2015, file photo, Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane departs after her preliminary hearing at the Montgomery County courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Kane was sentenced to 10-23 months in jail and eight years of probation Monday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Photo: Matt Rourke / AP)

HARRISBURG – Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane is losing her law license, a few months after she began a jail sentence for perjury, obstruction and other counts.

The Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania issued a disbarment order on Friday.

Kane was convicted in 2016 for leaking information about a grand jury investigation to a Philadelphia newspaper and lying about it.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/03/22/former-pennsylvania-attorney-general-kane-disbarred/39241975/