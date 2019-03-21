LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

April (Gordon) and Shannon Ditzler: of Dover, March 19, a son.

Ashley (Lehr) and Justin Waltman: of Columbia (PA) , March 19, a son.

Emily (Wood) and Zachary Stranix: of Spring Grove, March 19, a daughter.

