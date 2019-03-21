This PennDOT traffic camera shows traffic backed up on I-83 southbound near Exit 19. State police said they responded shortly after 2 p.m. (Photo: 511PA)

The southbound lanes of Interstate 83 were closed at Exit 19 in York County after vehicle crash, according to a York County 911 dispatcher.

The crash was reported shortly after 2 p.m., state police said. By 3 p.m., the lanes were reopened, but restricted as least one vehicle was towed from the scene, a 911 dispatcher reported.

No one was injured in the crash, she said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/03/21/accident-shuts-down-83-southbound-exit-19/3236450002/