Southbound I-83 reopened after Thursday afternoon crash
The southbound lanes of Interstate 83 were closed at Exit 19 in York County after vehicle crash, according to a York County 911 dispatcher.
The crash was reported shortly after 2 p.m., state police said. By 3 p.m., the lanes were reopened, but restricted as least one vehicle was towed from the scene, a 911 dispatcher reported.
No one was injured in the crash, she said.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/03/21/accident-shuts-down-83-southbound-exit-19/3236450002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.