Births for Thursday, March 21
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Crystal Lott: of Biglerville, March 18, a son.
Katie (Spangler) and Logan Harper: of Mount Wolf, March 19, a daughter.
Alyssa (Reigart) and Derrick Girouard: of York, March 19, a son.
Jody (Bryington) and Matthew Fagnani: of Mount Wolf, March 19, a daughter.
