An ambulance crew took one York County School of Technology student to the hospital Tuesday morning after a school bus filled with students was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Spring Garden Township, police said.

Spring Garden Township Police Chief George Swartz said the crash happened about 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at the intersection of Hollywood Drive and Midland Avenue.

That location is close to both York Suburban High School and the York Jewish Community Center.

There were about 25 technology-school students on the bus when it and a car collided in the intersection, according to the chief.

One student complained of neck pain and was taken to York Hospital by a Grantley Ambulance crew, he said.

A second student was seen by the school nurse after arriving at school, according to Swartz, who said it's unclear what injuries, if any, that student suffered.

The bus sustained minor damage and was driven from the crash scene after investigating officers cleared it to leave, the chief said.

By that time, another bus had picked up the students and driven them to school, Swartz said.

The car involved was towed from the scene, he said.

Swartz said the crash remains under investigation. That investigation is expected to determine how the crash happened and which driver was at fault.

He said he expects to release more information later on Tuesday.

York County School of Technology spokeswoman Mary Godin could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday morning.

