Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Kimberly Figueroa and Derick Gonzalez: of York, March 11, a son.
Michelle (Behrens) and Hunter Laret: of York, March 11, a daughter.
Brandy (Bankert) and Joshua Bailey: of Felton, March 12, a daughter.
Courtney (Lobaugh) and Jeff Fortuna: of East Berlin, March 13, twin sons.
Brittnay Anthony and Caleb Garrett: of York, March 14, a son.
Megan Smith and Tyler Fantom: of York, March 15, a daughter.
Samantha Beltz and Rakeem Tatum: of York, March 15, a daughter.
Sarah Naff and Robert Houser: of York, March 15, a son.
Leah (Whalen) and Seth Wentz: of York, March 15, a son.
Jennae and John Gill IV: of York, March 16, a son.
Andrea (Shearer) and Christopher Teal: of Spring Grove, March 15, a daughter.
Justine (Ressler) and William Hallgren: of Mount Wolf, March 16, a daughter.
Sara (Barshinger) and Richard Myers: of York, March 16, a daughter.
Ashley Cordell and Bernal Quinonez: of Chambersburg, March 16, a son.
Ashley Meyers and Branden Baker: of Manchester, March 16, a daughter.
Brittany Mundis and Christopher Howell: of Manchester, March 16, a daughter.
