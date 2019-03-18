LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Kimberly Figueroa and Derick Gonzalez: of York, March 11, a son.

Michelle (Behrens) and Hunter Laret: of York, March 11, a daughter.

Brandy (Bankert) and Joshua Bailey: of Felton, March 12, a daughter.

Courtney (Lobaugh) and Jeff Fortuna: of East Berlin, March 13, twin sons.

Brittnay Anthony and Caleb Garrett: of York, March 14, a son.

Megan Smith and Tyler Fantom: of York, March 15, a daughter.

Samantha Beltz and Rakeem Tatum: of York, March 15, a daughter.

Sarah Naff and Robert Houser: of York, March 15, a son.

Leah (Whalen) and Seth Wentz: of York, March 15, a son.

Jennae and John Gill IV: of York, March 16, a son.

Andrea (Shearer) and Christopher Teal: of Spring Grove, March 15, a daughter.

Justine (Ressler) and William Hallgren: of Mount Wolf, March 16, a daughter.

Sara (Barshinger) and Richard Myers: of York, March 16, a daughter.

Ashley Cordell and Bernal Quinonez: of Chambersburg, March 16, a son.

Ashley Meyers and Branden Baker: of Manchester, March 16, a daughter.

Brittany Mundis and Christopher Howell: of Manchester, March 16, a daughter.

