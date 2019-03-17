CLOSE Jesse Morrison was working in a nearby house when he heard the shots that killed a man in York City York Dispatch

York City Police Sgt. John Veater confirmed a man was shot to death Sunday afternoon in the city.

The shooting happened on Light Avenue, in the area of South West Street, between West King and West Poplar streets.

Jesse Morrison, who was fixing up a nearby house, heard approximately eight gunshots and immediately looked out the window.

"I was worried about kids, because kids were out here playing," he said.

Morrison said he saw the victim and someone running from the scene.

