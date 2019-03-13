LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Tuesday, March 12, was the filing deadline for primary election candidates. Here is a list of those who will appear on the the ballot for York countywide offices in the May 21 municipal primary and, in the case of a few uncontested primaries, the Nov. 5 general election.

York County Commissioner

Republican:

  • Ron Smith, Dallastown Borough
  • Julie Wheeler, Windsor Township
  • Steve Chronister, Dover Township
  • Blanda Nace, York City
  • Chris Reilly, York City (incumbent)

Democrat:

  • Doug Hoke, York City (incumbent)
  • Judith Higgins, Lower Windsor Township
  • Karen Crosby, York City
  • Madeline Geiman, York City

York County Sheriff

Republican:

  • Shane Becker, Spring Garden Township
  • Rich Keuerleber, Dover Township

 

York County Register of Wills/Clerk of Orphans Court

Republican:

  • Tally Fisher-Leeper, Dover Township
  • Bryan Tate, York City

Democrat:

  • Pam Nicholson, Springfield Township

 

York County Treasurer

Republican:

  • Barbara Bair, Lower Windsor Township

Democrat:

  • Ryan Supler, Chanceford Township

 

York County Clerk of Courts

Republican:

  • Julie Haertsch, Manchester Township
  • Barbato Arvonio, Dover Township
  • Dan Byrnes, York Township

Democrat:

  • Stacey Duckworth, Dover Township

 

York County Prothonotary

Republican:

  • Allison Blew, Lower Windsor Township

Democrat:

  • Sandra Harrison, Manchester Township
  • Michael Anderson, York City
  • Christina Stetler, Newberry Township

