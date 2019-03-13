Candidate list: Steve Chronister files to run for York County commissioner
Tuesday, March 12, was the filing deadline for primary election candidates. Here is a list of those who will appear on the the ballot for York countywide offices in the May 21 municipal primary and, in the case of a few uncontested primaries, the Nov. 5 general election.
York County Commissioner
Republican:
- Ron Smith, Dallastown Borough
- Julie Wheeler, Windsor Township
- Steve Chronister, Dover Township
- Blanda Nace, York City
- Chris Reilly, York City (incumbent)
Democrat:
- Doug Hoke, York City (incumbent)
- Judith Higgins, Lower Windsor Township
- Karen Crosby, York City
- Madeline Geiman, York City
York County Sheriff
Republican:
- Shane Becker, Spring Garden Township
- Rich Keuerleber, Dover Township
York County Register of Wills/Clerk of Orphans Court
Republican:
- Tally Fisher-Leeper, Dover Township
- Bryan Tate, York City
Democrat:
- Pam Nicholson, Springfield Township
York County Treasurer
Republican:
- Barbara Bair, Lower Windsor Township
Democrat:
- Ryan Supler, Chanceford Township
York County Clerk of Courts
Republican:
- Julie Haertsch, Manchester Township
- Barbato Arvonio, Dover Township
- Dan Byrnes, York Township
Democrat:
- Stacey Duckworth, Dover Township
York County Prothonotary
Republican:
- Allison Blew, Lower Windsor Township
Democrat:
- Sandra Harrison, Manchester Township
- Michael Anderson, York City
- Christina Stetler, Newberry Township
