Steve Chronister, above, whose family recently purchased Grandview Golf Club, was the driving force behind the decision to change the name of the Grandview 4-Ball Tourament to the Bob Little Match Play Championship. The new name honors the longtime Grandview owner. (Photo: YORK DISPATCH FILE PHOTO)

Tuesday, March 12, was the filing deadline for primary election candidates. Here is a list of those who will appear on the the ballot for York countywide offices in the May 21 municipal primary and, in the case of a few uncontested primaries, the Nov. 5 general election.

York County Commissioner

Republican:

Ron Smith, Dallastown Borough

Julie Wheeler, Windsor Township

Steve Chronister, Dover Township

Blanda Nace, York City

Chris Reilly, York City (incumbent)

Democrat:

Doug Hoke, York City (incumbent)

Judith Higgins, Lower Windsor Township

Karen Crosby, York City

Madeline Geiman, York City

More: Sandra Thompson, another member of 'Grandview Five,' again running for judge

More: Prothonotary bid: Sandra Harrison becomes second 'Grandview Five' woman to run for county office

More: Karen Crosby, one of the 'Grandview Five,' announces candidacy for York County commissioner

More: Grandview Golf Course hearing: 'They didn't do anything to be removed'

York County Sheriff

Republican:

Shane Becker, Spring Garden Township

Rich Keuerleber, Dover Township

York County Register of Wills/Clerk of Orphans Court

Republican:

Tally Fisher-Leeper, Dover Township

Bryan Tate, York City

Democrat:

Pam Nicholson, Springfield Township

York County Treasurer

Republican:

Barbara Bair, Lower Windsor Township

Democrat:

Ryan Supler, Chanceford Township

York County Clerk of Courts

Republican:

Julie Haertsch, Manchester Township

Barbato Arvonio, Dover Township

Dan Byrnes, York Township

Democrat:

Stacey Duckworth, Dover Township

York County Prothonotary

Republican:

Allison Blew, Lower Windsor Township

Democrat:

Sandra Harrison, Manchester Township

Michael Anderson, York City

Christina Stetler, Newberry Township

— Check back later for the full story.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/03/13/here-candidates-countywide-offices/3145026002/