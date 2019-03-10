York City garage fire causes $11K in damage, considered suspicious
A vacant two-story residential garage sustained $11,000 of damage Sunday in what the fire chief described as a suspicious fire.
Crews were dispatched to the 600 block of West Philadelphia Street shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday, March 10, for reports of a structure fire.
York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff said there was a fair amount of smoke and flames coming from the second floor when firefighters arrived.
There were no injuries reported, and Deardoff said the property owner was at the scene. The fire is currently under investigation.
Anyone with information may contact York City Police by calling 717-846-1234 or anonymously texting the information, along with the word YORKTIPS, to 847411.
More: Firefighters battle blaze in Springfield Township
More: PHOTOS: York City's new fire chief sworn-in, celebrated
More: 'Good Samaritans' pull man from burning car in York City
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.