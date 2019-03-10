PHOTOS: Fire damages two-story garage
Firefighters battle a stubborn blaze in a two-story garage in the 600 block of W. Philadelphia Street, Sunday, March 10, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Firefighters battle a stubborn blaze in a two-story garage in the 600 block of W. Philadelphia Street, Sunday, March 10, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Firefighters battle a stubborn blaze in a two-story garage in the 600 block of W. Philadelphia Street, Sunday, March 10, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Firefighters battle a stubborn blaze in a two-story garage in the 600 block of W. Philadelphia Street, Sunday, March 10, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
A firefighter adjusts his respirator while battling a stubborn blaze in a two-story garage in the 600 block of W. Philadelphia Street, Sunday, March 10, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
A firefighter adjusts his respirator while battling a stubborn blaze in a two-story garage in the 600 block of W. Philadelphia Street, Sunday, March 10, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Firefighters battle a stubborn blaze in a two-story garage in the 600 block of W. Philadelphia Street, Sunday, March 10, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Firefighters battle a stubborn blaze in a two-story garage in the 600 block of W. Philadelphia Street, Sunday, March 10, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Firefighters battle a stubborn blaze in a two-story garage in the 600 block of W. Philadelphia Street, Sunday, March 10, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
Firefighters battle a stubborn blaze in a two-story garage in the 600 block of W. Philadelphia Street, Sunday, March 10, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo
    A vacant two-story residential garage sustained $11,000 of damage Sunday in what the fire chief described as a suspicious fire.

    Crews were dispatched to the 600 block of West Philadelphia Street shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday, March 10, for reports of a structure fire.

    York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff said there was a fair amount of smoke and flames coming from the second floor when firefighters arrived.

    There were no injuries reported, and Deardoff said the property owner was at the scene. The fire is currently under investigation.

    Anyone with information may contact York City Police by calling 717-846-1234 or anonymously texting the information, along with the word YORKTIPS, to 847411.

