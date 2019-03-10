Overnight standoff in West Manheim Twp. lasts seven hours
York County 911 confirmed Sunday morning that West Manheim Township police and the York County Quick Response Team were involved in an overnight standoff in the township lasting more than seven hours.
The standoff began shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, March 9, in the 100 block of Louvain Drive, and lasted until 6:32 a.m.
West Manheim Township police could not be reached for comment Sunday, and information about arrests or injuries was not available.
