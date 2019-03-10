CLOSE Snow won't stop Rita's from giving out free Italian Ice on the First Day of Spring in Manchester ant Springettsbury Townships, Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

For the 27th year running, Rita's Italian Ice will give away free Italian Ice at all store locations to celebrate the first day of spring, and one enthusiastic fan will win free Italian Ice for a year.

Patrons who wish to enter the contest must show their excitement on social media with the hashtag #RitasFirstDayofSpringContest.

The contest rules say all entries are welcome, and fans are invited to be as creative as they'd like.

Buy Photo Snow falls as Rita's gives out free italian ice on the first day of spring in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch)

The contest runs from Wednesday, March 20 — the first day of spring — through 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 22.

The company will also launch a new ice cream flavor, called Brookie Dough, on March 20. It's a combination of cookie dough and brownie bites.

Rita's has five locations in York County.

For more information call 1-800-677-7482 or visit ritasice.com.

