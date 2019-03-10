Traffic is down to one lane while troopers investigate a fatal crash on Interstate 83 Friday, March 8. Photo courtesy 511pa.com. (Photo: Submited)

The York County Coroner's Office has identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed the morning of Friday, March 8, near Exit 19 on Interstate 83.

According to autopsy results, Brandon McCracken, 33, of Springettsbury Township, died of multiple blunt force trauma, and the coroner's office ruled the death accidental.

Pennsylvania State Police said the driver, of Mount Wolf, was in the right-hand lane when he struck McCracken about 4:10 a.m. Friday.

The driver cooperated fully with the investigation, police said. His name has not been released.

One lane was closed for several hours during the investigation, and the road was fully reopened about 8:30 a.m.

