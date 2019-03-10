A wall collapse in a Hanover retirement community lead to an evacuation of more than 20 homes, Sunday, March 10, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: John A. Pavoncello)

More than 20 homes in a West Manheim Township retirement community were evacuated Sunday afternoon after a retaining wall collapsed.

The collapse happened Sunday, March 10, along Bear Crossing in West Manheim Township. The area is in the Spiritrust Lutheran The Village at Utz Terrace development.

York County 911 confirmed several homes along the road were being evacuated, although the exact number was unknown. Information about injuries not immediately available.

Bear Crossing and Muhlenberg Drive were shut down. West Manheim Township emergency services responded.

SpiriTrust Lutheran officials said they would release more information later.

