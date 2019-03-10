LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Lauren and Keegan McAuliffe: of York, March 5, a son.

Melony Biddle and Trent Nugent: of York, April 6, a son.

Cassie (Wecker) and James Ness: of York, March 6, a son.

Sara Mamlouk and Gerges Bebawy: of York, March 8, a daughter.

Mallory (Weaver) and Andrew Milford: of Red Lion, March 8, twin sons.

Brittney and Andrew Shearer: of Dover, March 8, a daughter.

Nicole (Silvestri) and Jeffrey Angeli: of Mt Wolf, March 9, a daughter.

 

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/03/10/births-monday-march-11/3123227002/