Births for Monday, March 11
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Lauren and Keegan McAuliffe: of York, March 5, a son.
Melony Biddle and Trent Nugent: of York, April 6, a son.
Cassie (Wecker) and James Ness: of York, March 6, a son.
Sara Mamlouk and Gerges Bebawy: of York, March 8, a daughter.
Mallory (Weaver) and Andrew Milford: of Red Lion, March 8, twin sons.
Brittney and Andrew Shearer: of Dover, March 8, a daughter.
Nicole (Silvestri) and Jeffrey Angeli: of Mt Wolf, March 9, a daughter.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/03/10/births-monday-march-11/3123227002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.