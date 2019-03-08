LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.

D'Andrea, Robert

Druck, Larry

Graver, Harry

Humble, Robert

Keesey, Horace

Kohr, Wayne

Patterson, Ralph

Phillips, Patricia

Rodger, Donald

Schrum, Ronald

Shaffer, Kathleen

Slenker, Delores

Slenker, Delores

Stewart, Dianne

Zeigler, Nancy

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/03/08/local-obituaries-friday-march-8/3096557002/