WellSpan logo (Photo: submitted)

A WellSpan medical center temporarily closed for emergency repairs to its heating and ventilation system.

The Apple Hill Medical Center in York Township closed to address a gas leak identified by staff early Thursday, March 7, according to a news release.

More: WellSpan announces $45 million expansion at York cancer treatment center

Crews found the leak and shut off the gas, and staff and patients were evacuated from the building as a precaution. No one was injured, and heat was restored to the building before noon, according to the release.

Patients at the center were contacted by staff to reschedule morning appointments. All WellSpan medical practices and services were to reopen by 1 p.m., WellSpan said.

WellSpan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital, Women's Imaging Center and Bruce M. Bartels Management and Governance Center, located nearby, were not affected.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/03/07/gas-leak-temporarily-closes-apple-hill-medical-center/3091722002/