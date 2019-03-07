Births for Friday, March 8
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Jamie Mimma and Todd Burroughs: of Yoe, March 4, a daughter.
Amanda Dinerman and Andrew Cory: of Littlestown, March 4, a daughter.
Raven Miller and Matthew Reed: of Shrewsbury, March 4, a daughter.
Devin Rexroth and Kevin Quickel: of Windsor, March 4, a son.
Cortine Aucker and Jesse Strickhouser: of Manchester, March 4, a daughter.
Fabricia Montenegro and Harry Fisher, Jr.: of York, March 6, a daughter.
Sarah (Lee) Lee-Ellis and John Ellis: of York, March 7, a daughter.
