Local obituaries for Wednesday, March 6
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Albright, Lois
Amspacher, Wyatt
Arnold, Eleanor
Delbaugh, Irene
Haines, Betty
Hunt, Jeffrey
Karst, Amanda
Keesey, Horace
Kline, William
Kohr, Wayne
Legore, Richard
Leib, Arlene
Marsh, Florence
McCleary, Stephanie
Myers, Helen
Patterson, Ralph
Phillips, Patricia
Rodger, Donald
Rodgers, Doris
Ruppert, Craig
Schrum, Ronald
Suedkamp, Louise
Vizza, Lynn
Zeigler, Nancy
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/03/06/local-obituaries-wednesday-march-6/3070933002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.